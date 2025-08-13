Bobby Lashley Explains Why MJF Was Removed From The Hurt Syndicate

AEW World Tag Team Champion Bobby Lashley has shed light on the storyline decision to remove MJF from The Hurt Syndicate just weeks after his high-profile arrival in the faction.

Speaking on the F Y’all podcast, Lashley pointed to a lack of trust and a belief that MJF was ultimately on “a different path.”

Lashley began by reflecting on the original Hurt Business in WWE, explaining why he is so guarded about the group’s identity and chemistry. “When we had the Hurt Business originally… it was the realest thing I’ve been through in pro wrestling,” Lashley said. “It was a big deal, and it was a big deal because of who I was doing it with. Shelton Benjamin has been on top of the business forever… Cedric, the same thing. He was amazing… We all formed together to push each other.”

Because of that history, Lashley admitted he was hesitant to bring MJF into AEW’s new version of the group from the start. “Whoever we bring in, I’m going to be very protective of that core. With that being said, with MJF, I gave him the thumbs down because if I don’t trust you, that’s a big deal for me. I didn’t trust him, bringing him in originally.”

Lashley went on to explain that MJF’s personal ambitions didn’t align with the faction’s collective goals. “Since we’ve gotten in, I see he’s focused on his own path. Instead of having to stay with us and now we’re all moving in different directions, I was like, ‘Just go on your own path.’ You go on your path and we’ll go on ours. We’ll both be super successful. He’s very successful in AEW and I have no ill will towards him. He’s amazing. We have a different path than he does.”

While MJF’s time in The Hurt Syndicate was short-lived, Lashley emphasized that there’s no personal animosity, only a recognition that their trajectories in AEW are heading in different directions.