AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 8/9/2025

WrestleNomics reports that Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT drew an average of 423,000 viewers and a rating of 0.08 in the key 18—to 49-year-old demographic.

This total is up 3.42% from last week’s 409,000 viewers and down 20% from last week’s rating of 0.10 in the 18—to 49-year-old key demo.

The episode was headlined by AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page and JetSpeed (“The Jet” Kevin Knight and “Speedball” Mike Bailey) taking on La Facción Ingobernable (“El Toro Blanco” RUSH, The Beast Mortos, and Dralistico) in a trios match.