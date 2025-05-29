Report: WWE NXT Set To Run 2300 Arena In Philly Ahead Of AEW Residency

WWE’s NXT brand is reportedly set to hold a televised event at the historic 2300 Arena (formerly known as the ECW Arena) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, according to WrestleVotes.

The timing of this booking has drawn attention, as AEW is scheduled to begin a seven-show residency at the same venue just one week later. This strategic scheduling marks another example of WWE positioning events close to AEW’s programming, part of a trend of heightened competition between the two companies.

The 2300 Arena holds deep historical significance for pro wrestling fans, having been the home of the original ECW promotion during its most influential years. WWE previously ran its own ECW brand out of the venue in the mid-2000s, but NXT’s return in 2025 will be its first televised event there in over a decade.