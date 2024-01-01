Update On Ticket Sales For First AEW Dynamite Of 2024 This Coming Wednesday Night

Wrestle Tix is reporting that AEW has sold 3,904 tickets for this week’s AEW Dynamite show at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Wednesday night, January 3, 2024.

There are only 934 tickets remaining for the show, which is set up for 4,838 seats.

On tap for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite is Orange Cassidy vs. Dante Martin for the AEW International Championship, the in-ring debut of Mariah May, as well as the fallout from AEW Worlds End 2023.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 1/3 for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Newark, N.J.