Update On When AEW Might Start Touring Again

AEW announced the following on social media:

The AEW DYNAMITE show at the University of Houston’s Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas, on June 30 has been rescheduled for Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Fans who have already purchased tickets to the Houston show will have their original tickets valid for admission to the event on August 18, 2021, or can receive a refund via the point of purchase.

The AEW DYNAMITE show at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wis., on July 14 has been rescheduled for Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

With the Milwaukee show only being postponed for six weeks, that could be a sign that AEW is confident about resuming touring in August. In the past, the event postponements would be several months in length.