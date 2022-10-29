Updated Card for Sunday’s MLW Fightland ’22 from Philadelphia

This Sunday October 30 MLW Fightland ’22 comes to Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena with a huge card of professional wrestling. MLW has been heavily promoting this event and have put together a number of potentially terrific match ups.

The show will be headlined by an MLW World Heavyweight Title match as the champion Alex Hammerstone makes his ninth defense of the title as he takes on the co-holder of the MLW World Tag Team Titles EJ Nduka in a Last Man Standing match.

EJ Nduka turned heel at Battle Riot IV when he confronted Alex Hammerstone, who had just defeated Richard Holliday, about getting the next MLW World Title shot. Nduka proceeded to attack Hammerstone and concluded the attack by putting him through a table. The two went at it again during MLW Super Series which led to MLW announcing on October 6 that they will meet at Fightland ’22 for the title in a Last Man Standing Match.

At MLW Super Series, Dragon Gate star Shun Skywalker defeated Myron Reed to win the MLW World Middleweight Champion. He will be making his first defense of the title at Fightland ’22 against Lince Dorado.

There will be one other title match at Fightland ’22 as the MLW World Women’s Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie defends her title against Trish Adora.

The Afro Punk looks to dethrone in a big debut. Philly | #FIGHTLAND | 🎟️ https://t.co/qFqQJOUqM3 pic.twitter.com/3VucqRj8kP — MLW FIGHTLAND | Philly • 10/30 (@MLW) October 28, 2022

In a first time ever matchup former MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu goes one on one with the former MLW World Middleweight Champion Lio Rush.

There will be numerous wrestlers making their MLW debuts at Fightland ’22 as Trish Adora, Sam Adonis, Thomas and Mark Billington, Delirious, and Alec Price will all be stepping into an MLW ring for the first time.

Alec Price to make debut this Sunday in Philly https://t.co/tt4xhmUVtO — MLW FIGHTLAND | Philly • 10/30 (@MLW) October 25, 2022

The current MLW National Openweight Champion Davey Richards will not be at Fightland ’22 as he is booked for the Prestige show in Portland, Oregon on October 30th.

MLW Fightland ’22 will be a Fusion TV Taping.

As of this writing here is the full match card for MLW Fightland ’22: