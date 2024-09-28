Updated Line-Up For This Week’s Grand Slam Episode Of AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling announced one new match for this week’s Grand Slam episode of Collision on TNT.

It was announced that Action Andretti will face House of Black’s Brody King in a singles match.

Previously announced for the show are The Elite’s AEW Continental Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada defending his championship against ROH World Tag Team Champion “The Spanish God” Sammy Guevara, The Outcasts’ Saraya taking on Jamie Hayter in a Saraya’s Rules Match, “Hangman” Adam Page battling “The Last Outlaw” Jeff Jarrett in a Lumberjack Strap Match, The Conglomeration facing The Learning Tree in a Tornado Trios Match, Hologram, The Beast Mortos and Dralistico battling each other in a 3-Way Match as part of the company celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month and MxM Collection (Mason Madden and Mansoor) unveiling Max Caster’s jacket makeover.

Make sure to join us here every Saturday night at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage.