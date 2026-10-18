Updated Lineup For AAA Heroes Inmortales 2026

WWE has announced the updated lineup for its 2026 AAA Héroes Inmortales premium live event (PLE), scheduled for next weekend.

In a singles match, El Fiscal will face Abismo Negro. AAA Reina de Reinas Champion La Catalina will defend her title against Flammer and La Hiedra in a Triple Threat Match.

Previously announced for the show, AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fénix will defend his title against Mini Vikingo. Additionally, the AAA World Trios Champions, Los Perros del Mal (Daga, Angel, and Berto), will defend their titles against Mr. Iguana, AAA Latin American Champion La Parka, and Niño Hamburguesa.

Rey Fénix will also put his Cruiserweight title on the line against the winner of a match featuring Mini Vikingo, Jack Cartwheel, Joaquin Wilde, and Nobu San. Furthermore, AAA Mega Champion El Grande Americano will defend his title against “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio from The Judgment Day.

AAA Héroes Inmortales 2026 is set to take place on Saturday, October 24th, at the Gimnasio Olímpico in Mexico City, Mexico.