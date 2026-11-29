Big Mami and Niño Hamburguesa are back on top of AAA’s mixed tag team division.

The duo captured the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships in the main event of the latest episode of AAA on FOX, defeating La Hiedra and Laredo Kid to begin their second reign with the titles.

Big Mami y Niño Hamburguesa son los NUEVOS Campeones de Parejas Mixtas AAA 🥳 https://t.co/cdRaTYdEPg — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) November 29, 2026

Despite interference from Karmen Petrovic, the defending champions were unable to retain their gold. The closing moments of the match saw Big Mami deliver a scoop slam to La Hiedra before securing the decisive pinfall.

The victory reunites Big Mami and Niño Hamburguesa with the championships they previously held for an impressive 775 days between 2017 and 2019.

The title win also marks a significant milestone for Big Mami, who returned to the promotion at AAA Heroes Inmortales in October 2026 after last competing for AAA in 2025.

Meanwhile, the defeat brings La Hiedra and Laredo Kid’s championship reign to an end at 127 days. The pair had held the titles since defeating Lola Vice and Mr. Iguana in July.