Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the updated lineup for next week’s live episode of Monday Night RAW, taking place at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

The event is set to begin at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

Scheduled to appear are “The Ruler” Oba Femi, “The OTC” Roman Reigns, and WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Best In The World” CM Punk.

Additionally, WWE World Tag Team Champions The Usos, consisting of “Main Event” Jey Uso and “Big Jim” Jimmy Uso, will defend their titles against The Vision, featuring “The Maverick” Logan Paul and Austin Theory.

Furthermore, “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar will also make a live appearance at the event.

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