Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Title Tuesday Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling announced two more matches for next week’s Title Tuesday episode of Dynamite on TBS.

It was announced that Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. will take on Willow Nightingale in an AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match, the winner of which will move on to Wrestle Dream to challenge current Women’s World Champion “The Glamour” Mariah May and TBS Champion and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné will defend both her titles against Emi Sakura.

Previously announced for the show is AEW World Champion “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson and one-third of the current AEW World Trios Champions Wheeler Yuta facing two-thirds of the AEW World Trios Champions Claudio Castagnoli and “The Bastard” PAC in tag team action.

