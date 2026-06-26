Updated Lineup For This Week’s AEW Collision (6/27/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for this week’s taped episode of Collision, which will take place at the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

The AEW World Trios Champions, The Conglomeration—comprised of “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly—will defend their titles against The Opps, which includes “The Pride of Professional Wrestling” Anthony Bowens, “The Wrestler” Katsuyori Shibata, and “The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” HOOK.

Additionally, AEW TNT Champion “The Jet” Kevin Knight will defend his title against Dezmond Xavier from The Rascalz. CMLL Women’s World Champion Persephone will also put her title on the line against Billie Starkz. Chris Jericho is set to face JD Drake from The WorkHorsemen in a singles match.

In other matchups, Jake Doyle from the Don Callis Family will take on Adam Priest in a singles bout. The El Sky Team’s CMLL World Light Heavyweight Champion and CMLL World Trios Champion, Místico, along with “Speedball” Mike Bailey, will face The Premier Athletes in a tag team match. Furthermore, ROH Women’s World Champion “The Fallen Goddess” Athena and “The CEO” Mercedes Moné will team up against Hyan and Maya World in another tag team contest.

Join us every Saturday night at 8 PM ET for live updates and coverage of the AEW Collision results.