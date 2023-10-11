Video: “American Badass” Undertaker Appears At The End Of WWE NXT

Carmelo Hayes defeated Bron Breakker in WWE NXT’s mian event this week. After the match, Breakker speared Hayes. Breakker grabbed the microphone and said he was the biggest badass in WWE. On his motorcycle, The Undertaker rode to the ring to Kid Rock’s “American Badass” music.

Breakker called Undertaker an old timer and said there’s only one badass. Undertaker responded by saying Breakker was going to be a big deal but this wasn’t the day. Undertaker then chokeslammed Breakker and said Breakker just met the biggest badass of them all.