Video: Britt Baker Sings “Revival” On Stage At Zach Bryan Concert In Pittsburgh

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. turned up at a concert in her hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania this weekend.

On Saturday, March 9, 2024, the former AEW Women’s Champion appeared on stage at a Zach Bryan concert in Pittsburgh. The women’s wrestling star would sing “Revival” with Bryan and others.

Zach Bryan has had stars from the pro wrestling world sing “Revival” with him before, as WWE Superstar Braun Strowman did so at a concert in July of 2023.

Baker commented on her singing appearance at the concert by flipping an old quote that Zach Bryan posted after attending an AEW event.

“You think there’s anything more American than getting substantially drunk at a massive Zach Bryan concert and singing ‘Revival’ on stage?” she wrote.

.#AEW star #BrittBaker lends her vocals to #ZachBryan, as she sings "Revival" on stage at his concert in Pittsburgh, PA. on Saturday night … pic.twitter.com/WqQnGeyVTT — Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) March 10, 2024

“Baptize me in a bottle of Beam” pic.twitter.com/G6Ki10UJGo — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) March 10, 2024