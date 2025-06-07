AEW’s Cash Wheeler Has 2023 Legal Case Expunged From Record

Cash Wheeler, one-half of the acclaimed tag team FTR, has officially had his 2023 legal case expunged, closing a chapter that has lingered over the AEW star for nearly two years.

According to PWInsider.com, the Florida courts ruled on May 5, 2025, to fully expunge Wheeler’s record, clearing him of any legal history related to his August 2023 arrest. He was previously charged with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm following an alleged road rage incident.

The expungement officially wipes the arrest from public record and legally clears Wheeler’s name.

This development brings resolution to a situation that many in AEW believed was unfairly prolonged. PWInsider noted that Wheeler received considerable sympathy from fellow AEW talents throughout the ordeal.

“There was a lot of sympathy within AEW among talents throughout the entire process for Wheeler,” the report stated. “The sentiment was that a lot of his time and money was wasted defending something no one in the company believed he actually did.”

Despite the legal situation, FTR continued to be prominently featured in AEW programming and remained one of the most decorated and respected teams in the promotion.

With the matter now fully behind him, Cash Wheeler can focus solely on his in-ring career alongside Dax Harwood, as FTR look to continue building their legacy in the tag team division.

