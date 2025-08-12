AEW Parts Ways With Championship Belt Maker Red Leather Belts

Red Leather Belts, the company that has created the championship belts used by AEW for the past six years, announced on their Instagram that they are ending their working relationship with the wrestling promotion.

Red Leather Belts wrote, “After 6 years with AEW it’s time to say goodbye. Thank you for the opportunity! #aew #roh #wrestling #chanpion #goodbye”

There is currently no information on who will assume the responsibilities of creating AEW’s championships in the future, but Red Leather has designed all the promotion’s titles, including the World Title that debuted in 2019.