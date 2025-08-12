Kazuchika Okada Becomes Longest-Reigning Champion In AEW History

Reigning AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada, known as “The Rainmaker,” has achieved a significant career milestone by becoming the longest-reigning champion in AEW history.

Okada won the Continental Championship on March 20, 2024, defeating Eddie Kingston, and he has held that title for 509 days, surpassing Jade Cargill’s previous TBS Championship reign of 508 days.

Although Okada is now the Unified Champion after unifying the Continental and International titles at All In: Texas, all future title matches will still be conducted under Continental Championship rules.

While he holds the record for the longest reign in AEW history, he is not the champion with the longest reign across both brands; that title belongs to ROH Women’s World Champion Athena, who has held her championship for 975 days.