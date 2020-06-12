Video: Full Match – Bobby Lashley vs Drew Galloway: TNA World Heavyweight Championship

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Impact Wrestling posted the following video, showing the complete Bobby Lashley vs. Drew Galloway (McIntyre) match from Impact: Gold Rush in June of 2016. Of course, the two are facing off this Sunday at WWE Backlash:

