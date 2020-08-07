Video: MLW Pulp Fusion – August 6, 2020

You can check out the latest edition of MLW Pulp Fusion below:
AJ Styles Comments On Possible Return To Impact Wrestling
During his recent Twitch live stream, AJ Styles commented on Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson wanting to bring Styles back to Impact Wrestling: “I don’t...
Marty Jannetty Explains Why He Beat A Man With A Brick
As PWMania.com previously reported, there was a Facebook post made by former WWE star Marty Jannetty about making a man "disappear" when he was...
What Happened Between Pat McAfee And Adam Cole On NXT?
It looks like we could see Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee at the upcoming WWE NXT "Takeover: XXX" event. Tonight's NXT show closed with a...
Hugo Savinovich Says Karrion Kross Once Worked As A Hired Killer For Mafia
Karrion Kross has certainly made an impact in NXT during his short time with the company. However, it seems Hugo Savinovich could have some...
News Regarding Matt Hardy Being Busted Open On AEW Dynamite
As seen on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite, Matt Hardy was said to be legitimately busted open by Sammy Guevara after Guevara threw...
