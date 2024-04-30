Video: Stephanie McMahon Returns To Raw For 2024 WWE Draft: Night 2

The former bosses daughter turned bosses wife, Stephanie McMahon-Levesque, turned up on WWE Monday Night Raw this week.

During the 2024 WWE Draft: Night 1 special episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, Stephanie McMahon-Levesque made a surprise appearance as the first legend who returned to read the picks for the second and final night of the draft.

Stephanie McMahon was shown backstage before a commercial break, and then came out to the WWE Draft podium to read the first round picks, which included Imperium duo GUNTHER and Ludwig Kaiser, and the Damage CTRL team of IYO Sky, The Kabuki Warriors duo of Asuka & Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai all being drafted to Raw, while Jade Cargill and Kevin Owens were named the first two picks for SmackDown.

Quickly responding to her pick, was Jade Cargill, who surfaced on social media moments after the first round of picks were announced to comment on being the first pick for SmackDown.

“First round,” Cargill wrote. “Announced by no other than Stephanie McMahon … Let’s goooooo. TEAM BLUE BABY!”

STEPH IS HERE!#WWERAW | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/gKX0GH9oMz — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) April 30, 2024