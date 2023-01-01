Video: Shinsuke Nakamura Defeats The Great Muta at NOAH’s The New Year Event

Shinsuke Nakamura made an incredible comeback to the Japanese wrestling promotion Pro Wrestling NOAH.

The WWE superstar faced The Great Muta at Sunday’s Pro Wrestling NOAH The New Year event from Tokyo’s Nippon Budokan. A rare agreement allowed Nakamura to compete against the legend in Japan.

Nakamura made a stunning entrance at the event, complete with his WWE theme music and new outfit. His entrance also included a violinist. After a hard-fought battle, Nakamura won the match.

Nakamura was misted and kicked out from Great Muta’s Shining Wizard. Nakamura won the match with his Kinshasa finisher after delivering a return mist to Muta.

Nakamura got on the mic and called Muta his idol after the match. The two ended up leaving the ring together.

This was Nakamura’s first non-WWE event since joining the company in 2016. The match was part of Muta’s farewell tour.

Here are some clips from the match: