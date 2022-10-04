Video: Watch AEW Dark (10/4/22) – Episode 164

The latest episode of AEW Dark is available to watch below. Here is the full line-up:
* Abadon vs. Freya States
* Matt Sydal and Dante Martin vs. The WorkHorsemen
* Iron Savages vs. Gus De La Vega and Levy Valenzuela
* Skye Blue vs. Robyn Renegade
* Marina Shafir vs. Sio Nieves
* Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi vs. Eli Isom and Chris Farrow
* Tony Nese and Josh Woods vs. Rohit Raju and Invictus Khash
* Slim J vs. Blake Christian
* Ari Daivari vs. AR Fox
* Parker Boudreaux vs. Terry Kid
AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.