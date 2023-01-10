Video: Watch AEW Dark: Elevation (1/9/23) – Episode 97

The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is available to watch below. Here is the full line-up:
* ROH World Women’s Champion Athena vs. Viva Van in a non-title match
* Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose vs. Danika Della Rouge and Amira
* Bandido vs. Christopher Daniels
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Vinny Pacifico
* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage vs. Schaff
* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defends against Josh Woods
* Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor vs. Luther and Serpentico
* The Kingdom vs. The Bollywood Boyz
* Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Ricky Gibson and Eddie Pearl
* The House of Black vs. Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth and Ari Daivari
* Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy will be in action