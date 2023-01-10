Video: Watch AEW Dark: Elevation (1/9/23) – Episode 97

The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is available to watch below. Here is the full line-up:

* ROH World Women’s Champion Athena vs. Viva Van in a non-title match

* Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose vs. Danika Della Rouge and Amira

* Bandido vs. Christopher Daniels

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Vinny Pacifico

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage vs. Schaff

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defends against Josh Woods

* Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor vs. Luther and Serpentico

* The Kingdom vs. The Bollywood Boyz

* Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Ricky Gibson and Eddie Pearl

* The House of Black vs. Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth and Ari Daivari

* Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy will be in action