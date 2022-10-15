Video: Watch NWA USA (10/15/22) – S4E6

NWA aired a new episode of NWA USA via FITE TV and the NWA YouTube page. You can watch this week’s edition of NWA USA below.

Here is the promotional material for it:

“Five current NWA champions will be in action on this jam-packed episode of NWA USA!

The NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige & Ella Envy) take on the fledgling team of Missa Kate and Madi in non-title competition; if this new pairing were to best the champions, this would surely make a case for a title opportunity down the line!

The NWA United States Tag Team Champions are in action as Jay Bradley and Wrecking Ball Legursky of The Fixers join forces with their up-and-coming protégé Matt Vine against Alex Taylor and Jeremiah Plunkett of The ILL Begotten and Mercurio!

In this week’s featured title match, NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion Homicide defends against former NWA World Tag Team Champion Doug Williams in a rematch from season 2 of NWA USA!

And in our main event, best friends turned bitter enemies clash for what could be the last time as Anthony Mayweather and Jax Dane look to settle their long-running blood feud in a last man standing match!”