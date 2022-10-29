Video: Watch NWA USA (10/29/22) – S4E8

NWA aired a new episode of NWA USA via FITE TV and the NWA YouTube page. You can watch this week’s edition of NWA USA below.

Here is the promotional material for it:

We’re two short weeks away from Hard Times In New Orleans, and on this week’s edition of NWA USA, we’re going to be paying tribute to the NWA United States Tag Team Champions: The Fixers!

“The Sinister Minister” Father James Mitchell has been positioning Max The Impaler to challenge for the Burke in the very near future, and what better way to make a case than to have “The Non-Binary Nightmare” face not one, but TWO women at the same time? It’s Max The Impaler challenging Taryn Terrell and Natalia Markova!

Six-man tag team warfare! Wrecking Ball Legursky teams with Alex Taylor & Jeremiah Plunkett of the ILL Begotten take on the team of “Magic” Jake Dumas and The Now: Vik Dalishus & Hale Collins!

We’ve got a preview of our NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship match at Hard Times 3 as one half of the champions, Kenzie Paige, goes head-to-head with one half of the challengers, Missa Kate!

And in our main event, the long-standing feud between The Fixers and the Mortons comes to a head as Jay Bradley goes to war with Ricky Morton!

Plus, the boss is here! NWA president William Patrick Corgan joins the broadcast to unveil the NEW NWA United States Tag Team Titles!