Video: Watch NWA USA Surge (10/8/22) – S4E1

NWA aired a new episode of NWA USA Surge via FITE TV and the NWA YouTube page. You can watch this week’s edition of NWA USA below.

Here is the promotional material for it:

“It’s a Fixers takeover on this edition of Surge USA! Join Wrecking Ball Legursky and “The Boss” Jay Bradley as they present to you some of the hottest up-and-coming talents in the National Wrestling Alliance!

The Now (Vik Dalishus & Hale Collins) look to continue their recent success in the NWA with a victory over the always exciting Eric Jackson and a debuting Jaden Newman!

Also making his NWA debut is the unhinged Fodder who looks to make an impact by scoring a victory over fellow newcomer Joe Ocasio!

It’s an established tag team versus strange bedfellows as “Adorable” Anthony Andrews and AJ Cazana of the Country Gentlemen do battle with Rhett Titus & Gustavo! Can Titus and Gustavo put stylistic differences aside to score a victory? Or will their mismatched chemistry be too much for the pair?

And in our main event, Rush Freeman and Brady Pierce of The Spectaculars face what could be their exact opposites in the Miserably Faithful’s Sal The Pal & Gaagz The Gymp!

And if that’s not enough, the Fixers will also be joined by Colby Corino, Mercurio, Magic Jake Dumas with CJ, and Thrillbilly Silas with Pollo Del Mar!”