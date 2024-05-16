Video: What Happened After AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air

The main event of Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite saw AEW Continental Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada defend his title against FTR’s Dax Harwood. After the match, The Elite attacked Harwood. Cash Wheeler and Bryan Danielson then made their way down to even the odds, but The Elite still overpowered them.

Darby Allin then appeared out of nowhere and hit Nicholas Jackson with a skateboard to reveal himself as the fourth man on Team AEW in the Anarchy In The Arena Match at Double or Nothing, with him being the replacement of an injured Eddie Kingston. All men then brawled with one another and the babyfaces were left standing with the show going off the air.

After the show went off the air, Allin addressed his status and revealed that he is not yet at 100%.

Allin said, “What a fucking crazy few months.” “Holy s**t, I thought the worst happened when I broke my foot. Then I was in New York and got hit by a f***ing bus. As you can see, I’m not 100%. I still have a little bit of a limp, I got a nose brace on. But f**k, I am going to Anarchy in the Arena because I want to defend AEW’s honor.”

“Like I said, I’m not 100%. Jesus, when [Dax] just did that suplex, I was sitting criss-cross applesauce, and a f***ing beam hit me in the head. I thought I got knocked out. I was like, ‘There goes my return.’ [Laughs] I’m not gonna keep you here for long because there’s some more bad-ass action to come. I gotta go to the hospital or something. I’ll talk to you guys later.”

You can check out Allin’s comments in the video below.