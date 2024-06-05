Video: Who Killed WCW? (S1E1): Where The Big Boys Play (Full Episode)

Episode one of “Who Killed WCW?” is in the rear view mirror.

The new documentary series produced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson premiered on Tuesday night, June 4, 2024 on VICE TV.

The official promotional synopsis for the series premiere reads: “Through a series of unlikely events, brash young salesman Eric Bischoff lands control of WCW and aligns with star Hulk Hogan to create a ’90s pop culture phenomenon.”

Following the live television premiere of the first episode of the multi-part documentary series, which airs every Tuesday night at 10/9c on VICE TV, the official VICE TV YouTube channel released the show in its’ entirety.

Watch the complete “Who Killed WCW? (S1E1): Where The Big Boys Play” 47-plus minute episode of the VICE TV documentary series via the YouTube player embedded below.