Vince McMahon Reportedly Makes “A Lot Of Changes” To Friday’s WWE SmackDown

WWE’s plans for Friday night’s SmackDown have changed.

LA Knight was slated to face 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, but on Friday morning a Triple Threat was revealed, with Knight, Butch, and Santos Escobar competing for Money In the Bank momentum. As shown in the video below with Megan Morant, WWE has returned to Knight vs. Mysterio.

Bayley vs. Shotzi (with Bayley’s MITB spot on the line) and Cameron Grimes vs. Baron Corbin were also removed from WWE.com’s preview on Friday evening.

Smackdown plans altered during the day, according to WRKDWrestling, and numerous people were left “frustrated” by the scenario. Fightful.com’s Sean Ross Sapp revealed that Smackdown “got Vinced” and that “a lot of changes” were made to the broadcast.

Since his return, McMahon has made adjustments to WWE programming, and there was a “huge negative shift in morale” at RAW following WrestleMania 39.