Vince Russo Reacts To Paul Heyman Removal, Comments On Impact Rumors and AEW

Former WWE, WCW and TNA creative writer Vince Russo had some harsh words for the former and current creative writing team in the WWE.

Russo, who hasn’t shied away from his dislike towards several employees in the WWE, commented on the situation with Bruce Prichard. Russo wrote on Twitter, “They eventually eat each other. I told You That Months Ago. And then . . . There Was One . . . To Be Continued.” For months now, Russo has been saying on his podcast that the situation with Paul Heyman and Bruce Prichard wouldn’t work out due to what he describes as Prichard’s two-faced personality.

There has also been a lot of speculation lately regarding Russo once again secretly booking for Impact Wrestling. Back in 2014, Russo accidentally e-mailed the wrong people about his employment with TNA. Those people then exposed him to the public and he was fired soon after. The agreement that he had with Dixie Carter that he would consult with TNA about booking decisions but he wasn’t allowed to let anyone know. Once the deal was broken, he was fired.

Russo assured people on Twitter that he is not working for Impact Wrestling. He also claims to have no interest in working for the WWE or AEW and that they have no interest in a working relationship with him.

