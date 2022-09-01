W. Morrisey Returns to AEW on Dynamite

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

On the episode of AEW Dynamite, the Wingmen made an appearance in the ring, but they didn’t last very long because they were attacked.

Former WWE star W. Morrisey, formerly known as Big Cass, made his way to the ring and eliminated all of The Wingmen in quick succession. Stokely Hathaway came out to observe the event with a satisfied expression. The segment came to a close with Hathaway putting his hands on Tony Schiavone as Schiavone attempted to discover what Hathaway was up to.

Morrissey appears to be signed if he is placed in Hathaway’s stable.

Morrisey first appeared on Dynamite a few months ago as MJF’s mystery opponent for Wardlow.

Click here for AEW Dynamite results. Here are highlights from the segment:

