W. Morrisey Returns to AEW on Dynamite

On the episode of AEW Dynamite, the Wingmen made an appearance in the ring, but they didn’t last very long because they were attacked.

Former WWE star W. Morrisey, formerly known as Big Cass, made his way to the ring and eliminated all of The Wingmen in quick succession. Stokely Hathaway came out to observe the event with a satisfied expression. The segment came to a close with Hathaway putting his hands on Tony Schiavone as Schiavone attempted to discover what Hathaway was up to.

Morrissey appears to be signed if he is placed in Hathaway’s stable.

Morrisey first appeared on Dynamite a few months ago as MJF’s mystery opponent for Wardlow.

Here are highlights from the segment:

#TheWingmen take to the ring to petition for more TV time, but their protest seems to have been interrupted by W. Morrissey here on #AEWDynamite! We are LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/swrxI5peHS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

What is Stokely Hathaway plotting here? It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/hmygJoeWSm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022