Wardlow Crowned TNT Champion On AEW Dynamite (Video)

During this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Arn Anderson returned as Wardlow’s manager. Anderson revealed during a backstage segment that he and Wardlow will be playing chess.

In the final segment of the first hour, Wardlow challenged Powerhouse Hobbs for the TNT Championship.

It was a back-and-forth match, and QT Marshall attempted to intervene near the end. After Anderson took out Hobbs with a DDT, Wardlow pinned Hobbs with the powerbomb symphony to become a three-time TNT champion.

After the match, Christian Cage and Luchasaurus appeared on the stage.

Click here for full AEW Dynamite results. Here are highlights from the segment and match:

Accompanied by @TheArnShow, it's @RealWardlow, and he's ready to claim the TNT Title back! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/nxH0QqRHdl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 20, 2023

TNT Champion #PowerhouseHobbs @truewilliehobbs, with @QTmarshall by his side, is here to defend the title right now on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/IgP1TJRBk4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 20, 2023

Three in a ROW for the TNT Champ #PowerhouseHobbs @truewilliehobbs! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/dE5VDYknc5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 20, 2023