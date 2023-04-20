Wardlow Crowned TNT Champion On AEW Dynamite (Video)

During this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Arn Anderson returned as Wardlow’s manager. Anderson revealed during a backstage segment that he and Wardlow will be playing chess.

In the final segment of the first hour, Wardlow challenged Powerhouse Hobbs for the TNT Championship.

It was a back-and-forth match, and QT Marshall attempted to intervene near the end. After Anderson took out Hobbs with a DDT, Wardlow pinned Hobbs with the powerbomb symphony to become a three-time TNT champion.

After the match, Christian Cage and Luchasaurus appeared on the stage.

