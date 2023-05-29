Weaponized Steel Cage Match To Kick Off Tuesday’s WWE NXT (5/30/2023)

What will kick off this week’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network?

Violence.

WWE has announced that the Weaponized Steel Cage match between former Toxic Attraction tag-team partners and friends turned bitter rivals Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jane will open up the NXT on USA broadcast.

“Jacy Jane and Gigi Dolin will look to end one another once and for all when they KICK OFF WWE NXT TOMORROW NIGHT,” the company announced via Twitter on Monday afternoon.

