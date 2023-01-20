Wes Lee Says He Had Chance To Sign With WWE Years Ago

Wes Lee could have begun his journey in WWE sooner than he did.

The NXT North American Champion recently appeared as a guest on the Mark Moses Show for an in-depth interview, during which he spoke about how he had the opportunity to sign with WWE years before he actually ended up doing so.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the discussion where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On his thoughts on signing with WWE: “There was a situation about five years ago where the opportunity was presented to us a little earlier on, but communication didn’t quite happen. I was bouncing around the world at the time, so it was rather difficult to get in contact with me. In the time period they wanted to reach out to me, I was busy at the time and unable to reach back out with them. Once the perfect moment happened and we were able to discuss things and formulate a plan on how we were going to move forward with everything, you know that feeling of right before a storm is about to hit and there is that weird calm?”

On how he can feel the temperature change: “You can feel the temperature change, you feel rain is about to come, you feel in your bones that something is about to happen, that’s what I felt, but there were never any rain clouds, never a storm, just a calm over my presence in this lifetime. ‘Okay, you’re where you need to be now. You’re going to be doing what you’re supposed to do. Follow through with everything you have and your life will be the way you want it to be.’ Having that phone call really let me know that I was on the proper path.”

Check out the complete Wes Lee interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.