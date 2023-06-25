What CM Punk Told The Crowd Following AEW Collision (Video)

CM Punk, FTR, and Ricky Starks defeated Bullet Club Gold (Jay White & Juice Robinson) and The Gunns in tag team action on this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

Following the show, FTR’s Dax Harwood cut a promo about the fans’ support before facing American Alpha (Jason Jordan & Chad Gable) in a Best 2-Of-3 Falls Match in WWE NXT. They didn’t mention the team by name, as you might expect.

CM Punk then took the microphone and kept things brief, simply saying:

“I’ll make this short and sweet. As the team captain, I take full responsibility for the loss, but I want you all to know, even though I lose sometimes, I’m gonna keep on coming back and fighting just like your Toronto Maple Leafs!”

For those who didn’t watch the match, CM Punk was booed at every move he made by the majority of the fans in Toronto, Canada.

You can see a clip of the post-show promo below: