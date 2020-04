As expected, WrestleMania 36 Night One and Night Two were the most-watched shows on the WWE Network for the past week, according to the Wrestling Observer.

The list of top 7 most-watched shows of the past week looks like this:

1. WrestleMania 36 Night One

2. WrestleMania 36 Night Two

3. The Undertaker’s Last Ride: First Look

4. WWE 24: Edge – The Second Mountain

5. WrestleMania 36 Night Two Kickoff

6. WrestleMania 35

7. Royal Rumble 2020