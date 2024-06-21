Will Ospreay Reacts To Fan For Saying He Dresses Like A “Bum” On AEW TV

Will Ospreay has made a significant impact in AEW since signing with the promotion last year, before starting with them earlier this year to finish his NJPW run.

Ospreay has been billed as a top star since his arrival, and he quickly defeated Roderick Strong for the International Title at last month’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view. He now has his sights set on a bigger prize: the AEW World Heavyweight Championship.

Ospreay is scheduled to face Swerve Strickland for the World Title at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door event on Sunday, June 30, at the UBS Arena in Elmont, NY.

As seen below, Ospreay engaged in a back-and-forth with a fan after the fan criticized his attire. Here’s the exchange:

Fan: “I like Will Ospreay but will someone show him how to F*CKIN DRESS LIKE A CHAMPION?!?! IT’S NOT HARD! Throw on a f*ckin suit you bum!! This is embarrassing! 🤡😂”

Ospreay: “I appreciate your view on how a champion should dress bruv. But this is how most of the lads round my area in Essex dress aye and for me to feel comfortable delivering my most authentic self I have to stay true. Hope this $18,000 Rolex made up for looking like a ‘bum.’”