Will Ospreay Teases Retirement From Pro Wrestling Coming Soon (Video)

Enjoy Will Ospreay matches while you still can.

The decorated international pro wrestling star surfaced in a new video on social media on Monday after the news broke that he was medically cleared to return.

Featured below are some of the highlights of the video where Ospreay comments on his scheduled return against Bobby Fish at 1PW: All Or Nothing 2023.

On how he has the range of motion back in his arm but still feels like the strength isn’t there, a setback that has made him reflect on his incredible career: “I got medically cleared two days ago. It’s a weird one. I’ve seen my physiou now for about five weeks, I’ve got the range of motion back in my arm. The strength is there, somewhat, but because I was able to complete four strength exercises apparently I’m medically cleared. It does feel a lot better but I still feel like there is a lot of weakness in my arm, which obviously the sensible answer is to take a little bit more time off but over those last 48 hours I’ve been reminiscing and thinking about my 11-year career. It’s been incredible.”

On admitting that the style he’s worked in that time has really been detrimental to his physical health, even though it’s a style that he’s liked and fans have enjoyed: “The one thing that has been constant, especially in these last few years is that the injuries have stacked up a lot more recently. It’s because I’m getting older, it’s because I’m getting heavier, but because of that the move set I started when I was 22-years-old has kind of vanished and disappeared and it’s not out of choice it’s because my body can’t do it anymore. I can’t perform a shooting star press safely anymore so I’ve decided that it’s best to cut it out. I’m not going to lie to you guys I feel like my body, and me personally, I’m deteoriating in front of everybody’s eyes. It kind of is really upsetting and it’s because I chose to do this style. I understand the risk that comes with this style but it’s just one that suits me down to a tee and I think everyone enjoys it.”

On how he doesn’t think his next run is going to be a long one, and hopes that everyone enjoys the ride while they can: “Having said that…I don’t know if this ride is going to be a long one… if everyone understands what I mean. I kind of think…I’m from Essex, I didn’t think I’d reach this far in my career anyway. So, I’m just going to enjoy myself and hope for the best. I’m going to have to change things up a lot, but I am going to compete. I am going to come back and I am going to do the best at my abilities to do this as much as I physically can, but I don’t know how long this road is going to be. I hope you guys enjoy the ride.”