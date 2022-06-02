William Morrissey’s Impact Wrestling Deal Has Finished, WWE/AEW Interest?

William Morrissey (Big Cass) made his debut with AEW as Wardlow’s mystery opponent during the May 4th, 2022 edition of Dynamite. Morrissey was still working for Impact Wrestling at the time, but his stint with them looks to have come to an end.

The former Big Cass in WWE, has left Impact Wrestling, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. His final appearance for the company will be tonight’s broadcast of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, featuring PCO and Morrisey vs. Moose and Steve Maclin.

With Morrissey cleaning up his personal life, there has been speculation about him either returning to WWE or signing a contract with AEW. Last month, Andrew Zarian of F4WOnline.com said the following about WWE possibly bringing Morrissey back:

“I’m not gonna say that WWE is gonna take him but I can tell you that WWE is definitely impressed by him. There’s no way around it, man. I got a message last night while he’s coming out and somebody wrote, ‘did you see this F’N guy?’”

