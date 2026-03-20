Willow Nightingale Reveals The Championship Win She’s Most Proud Of

AEW TBS Champion Willow Nightingale spoke with Denise Salcedo about various topics, including the most significant championship victory of her career.

Nightingale said, “Where it stands right now, being the inaugural tag team champion actually feels like probably the proudest one that I’ve won for a lot of reasons that won’t make sense unless I bare my entire soul to you guys. But yeah, I think probably the tag team championship win would mean the most to me.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)