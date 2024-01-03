Wrestling Media Personality Reveals He Turned Down An Interview With Velveteen Dream

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE star Velveteen Dream publicly apologized to Triple H and wrestling fans for his recent behavior. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com noted the following after the release of Dream’s apology video:

“Patrick Clark/Velveteen Dream has been looking to do several media interviews after his apology video to Triple H, Shawn Michaels and others close to him. It’s said that he’s willing to answer any questions and isn’t expecting softball questions. Several in the media have been contacted about doing the interviews.”

Wrestling media personality MuscleManMalcolm then sent the following messages in response to an interview opportunity with Dream.

“I’ve been contacted to interview Patrick Clark/Velveteen Dream & made it very clear my decision comes with being able to ask about everything & it’s in person so I have complete control over footage & editing.”

“Update: I’ve declined the offer to speak with Patrick Clark/Velveteen Dream. I never spoke to Dream directly but after a conversation this morning with a third party there was a specific term I needed within the interview that I wasn’t confident would be met. I will be moving on from this topic & have no further comments.”

