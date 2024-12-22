Wrestling Revolver: Holiday Special Results – December 21, 2024

On Saturday, December 21st, Wrestling Revolver presented its final show of the year, “Wrestling Revolver: Holiday Special.” The event streamed live on TrillerTV.

The show was headlined by an eight-person tag team match, in which R.E.D. met Jake Crist, Jody Threat, and Alpha Sigma Sigma in a Holiday Havoc match. We also saw Myron Reed put his Revolver World Championship on the line against Crash Jaxon, Jake Something put his Revolver Remix Championship on the line against Rohit Raju, and so much more. Check out the full results below.