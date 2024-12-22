Wrestling Revolver: Holiday Special Results – December 21, 2024

On Saturday, December 21st, Wrestling Revolver presented its final show of the year, “Wrestling Revolver: Holiday Special.” The event streamed live on TrillerTV.
The show was headlined by an eight-person tag team match, in which R.E.D. met Jake Crist, Jody Threat, and Alpha Sigma Sigma in a Holiday Havoc match. We also saw Myron Reed put his Revolver World Championship on the line against Crash Jaxon, Jake Something put his Revolver Remix Championship on the line against Rohit Raju, and so much more. Check out the full results below.
- Revolver Remix Championship: Jake Something (c) def. Rohit Raju to retain his Revolver Remix Championship
- A.J. Francis def. Ace Austin
- Extreme Rules match: Rhino def. Damian Chambers (w/ Kayla Kassidy)
- 20-Person Holiday Revolver Rumble: Rhino Clause def. Jake Crist, Dark Pledge, Brent Oakley, Bruss Hamilton, Bigg Pound, Alex Melee, KC Jacobs, Vincent Nothing, Leon King, Eric Fallen, Matt Diesel, Jackson Stone, Nathan Davis, AJ Francis, Kat Carter, Dreadknot, & Ace Austin
- Gia Miller & Dreadknot Open Challenge match: Dreadknot def. The Dub Club (KJ Reynolds & Ryan Matthias)
- Revolver World Championship: Myron Reed (c) def. Crash Jaxon to retain his Revolver World Championship
- 8-Person Holiday Havoc match: Jake Crist, Jody Threat, & Alpha Sigma Sigma (Brent Oakley & KC Jacobs) def. R.E.D. (Alex Colon, RSP, & The Dark Pledge) & Jessicka Havok