TNA iMPACT Results – April 24, 2025

The TNA Rebellion 2025 “go-home” episode of TNA iMPACT starts … NOW!

Moose & JDC (w/ Alisha Edwards) vs. Trey Miguel & Ace Austin

Miguel and JDC kick things off for their respective teams. JDC controls the early action, isolating the left arm of The Rascalz member and focusing his offense on the limb.

Miguel fights back and takes over. He then tags in Austin, who hits a double dropkick to JDC. They deal with Moose and then hit a simaltaneous super kick to a seated JDC, Young Bucks-style.

Miguel goes for a springboard off the ropes from the apron, but Alisha grabs his foot. Moose gets involved as well, leading to a baseball slide from JDC. JDC then tags in Moose, and The System duo settle back into a comfortable offensive lead.

Miguel is sent shoulder-first into the steel ring post as the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, JDC is dominating Miguel, again focusing his offense on the softened up arm of The Rascalz member as the crowd in attendance try and rally behind him.

Moose tags in and adds to the punishment Miguel’s arm is enduring. Austin eventually gets the much-needed hot tag from Miguel, and the ABC member immediately shifts the momentum in the match to his team’s favor.

Miguel tags back in after they settle into a comfortable lead, but he walks into a powerbomb from Moose that allows The System to take right back over. We see some more back-and-forth action leading to the finish.

The finishing sequence sees Alisha Edwards providing a distraction on the apron, as Brian Myers snuck in a finisher on Miguel, leading to JDC scoring the pinfall victory for The System team. Myers and Eddie Edwards join Moose and JDC in the ring to celebrate.

Result: Moose & JDC defeated Trey Miguel & Ace Austin

Tommy Dreamer Gives Masha Slamovich A Pep Talk

Backstage, TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich is huffing and puffing into the mirror as she talks about her issues with Tessa Blanchard.

“I’m not just ending your story. I’m the reason no one’s ever telling it again.” As she continues to rant, quick-cut clips of her in action, as well as Blanchard, are shown.

Tommy Dreamer ends up approaching Slamovich in front of the mirror, telling her “don’t ever doubt yourself, because [the fans] don’t either.”

A vignette in the alcoholics anonymous meeting with the person who Mike Santana had brought to TNA who says he’s back to square one. Mike Santana is there, and he says he’s woken up to stop running and face the demons. He says a great man once talked about hard times.

He talked about weakness and using it to create strength and push one forward. He talks about Ali who says he made his presence felt in this room. He said that’s weakness, a man who can’t face the truth and a man who runs. He says Ali is the true addict, as he is addicted to Mike Santana.

He says he looks at him who came from the bottom and will continue rising. He says he’s obsessed because he can’t control what’s meant to be. He says anything he does, he does it to be the best. He says the definition of an addict is someone who cannot admit that they have a problem.

He says at Rebellion, Ali comes face-to-face with a monster, the thing that he can’t stand, and he’s going to have no choice. He says that it’s over and he’ll make sure of it. He says at Rebellion he fights for him, he fights for her and for everyone that hasn’t made it to the room yet, and he’s going to keep fighting.

Heather by Elegance is backstage with Maggie Lee and the Personal Concierge and she Facetimes Ash by Elegance. Ash calls her incompetent.

They now have a 25% chance of winning and they don’t even need to be pinned to lose their titles. The Personal Concierge says they’ll do anything in their power to not lose the belts, by any means necessary.

Jacy Jane vs. Rosemary

Rosemary grabs Jacy by the neck and elbows her. She whips Jacy in the corner and hits a T-bone Suplex. Rosemary wraps her legs around Jacy’s neck and locks in the Upside Down. Fallon Henley distracts Rosemary outside the ring and Jacy with a Penalty Kick from the apron.

Jacy throws her in the ring and hits a senton for two. Jacy with a sleeper hold but Rosemary bites her hand. Jacy with a knee strike but Rosemary rose up from it. Rosemary picks up Jacy but Jazmyn Nyx pulls her down and Rosemary looks to spear Jacy but hits Jazmyn. Jacy hits the discus punch for the win.

After the match, Jazmyn Nyx and Fallon Henley grab Rosemary as Jacy kicked her until Lei Ying Lee and Xia Brookside ran out for the save. Santino Marella’s music hits and Santino books all of them in a 3 vs. 3 match for Rebellion.

Result: Jacy Jayne def. Rosemary by pinfall

The Nemeth Brothers Steal TNA Tag-Team Titles From The Hardy Compound

Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth are seen driving in a car and we see Willow who welcomes them to the Hardy Compound. The Nemeth brothers pull up outside a gate and Matt Hardy’s son tells them to come as the gate opens and they follow him.

Nic and Ryan Nemeth walk around the compound and Ryan says they should split up and Nic agrees. Nic finds Willow who says he sees dead people and starts dancing. He disappears and then Jeff Hardy attacks Nic Nemeth. He takes Willow’s umbrella and hits Nic with it.

Nic throws sand in his eyes and gets away. Jeff Hardy attacks Nic and they fight next to a pick-up truck. Nic throws Jeff on it and Jeff Hardy looks for a powerbomb off the roof of the truck, but Nic flips him over onto tables stacked next to it.

Nic finds a suitcase in the truck and opens it to find the TNA World Tag Team belt which he takes with him. He enters the Hardy home. Meanwhile, Matt Hardy attacks Ryan Nemeth. Nic Nemeth finds the other TNA World Tag Team belt on a shelf and uses a weight to replace the belt on the shelf.

Ryan enters the Hardy home and sits in the private theatre as an old black and white silent film called “Maxel the Great” plays. Ryan Nemeth wearing a singlet appears and Maxel hits a dropkick and wins. Ryan Nemeth is on a couch and talks to Matt Hardy’s son Wolfie who’s his psychiatrist.

Ryan said he would ride a bike and fall down a lot and his parents wouldn’t care. Wolfie asked if he ever hugged his parents and Ryan said he never did. Goth Ryan shows up with black hair and he has a roast with Matt’s son Barty. Barty asks if he wanted to hear a joke. Ryan says yeah and Barty says his career.

The fans boo Ryan and they throw and egg at him. Matt Hardy pulls Ryan out of the water and Nic Nemeth shows up with the Tag Team title belts. Matt chases him and attacks Nic, but Ryan attacks Matt from behind. Brother Nero appears and Nic and Ryan leave with the belts.

Trey Miguel Calls Sean Waltman For Help

Ace Austin and Trey Miguel are backstage, and Trey is irate. Trey says he can’t call Wentz and Ace says he can’t call Bey. Trey calls someone and shows his phone to the camera and it says “Sean Waltman”.

Tessa Blanchard vs. Missa Kate

Missa with a loud slap on Tessa’s chest and hits a backbreaker. Tessa with a wrist clutch and hits a short-arm clothesline followed by a belly-to-back suplex.

Tessa hits a cutter. She goes to the top rope and hits the Magnum. She then hits the Buzzsaw for the win. Masha Slamovich appears after the match and attacks Tessa and hits the Snow Plow.

She goes after Tessa’s arm and security try to pull Masha away but Masha punches one of them in the face and Tessa escapes from the ring. They stare at each other.

Result: Tessa Blanchard def. Missa Kate by pinfall

Eric Young & Steve Maclin Fireside Chat Ahead Of TNA Rebellion

We see footage from Unbreakable where Steve Maclin won the TNA International Championship. A vignette with Steve Maclin in front of a bonfire and he’s writing in a notebook.

Eric Young says if it wasn’t Eric, it should be Maclin. Maclin says the same for Eric. Eric says they’ll do it again on Sunday. Maclin says it will be for his International Championship.

Maclin says he’ll see Eric in LA. Eric Young picks up Maclin’s notebook and throws it in the fire. He makes an evil comment and the segment wraps up on that note.

Joe Hendry & Elijah vs. Frankie Kazarian & Ethan Page

We see footage from WrestleMania where Joe Hendry faced Randy Orton. We see reactions from YouTubers to it. We then see footage from NXT on Tuesday where Joe Hendry appeared and had a face-off with Trick Williams and Oba Femi.

Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt run down the card for Rebellion. All four men make their respective ring entrances for the tag-team main event of the evening. Kazarian and Elijah kick things off for their respective teams.

After some back-and-forth action, we head to a mid-match break. When we return, we see Ethan whip Elijah in the corner but Elijah hits a back elbow and looks for the tag but Ethan pushes him back in the corner and tags to Kazarian.

Elijah punches Kazarian but Ethan pulls him by the hair and Elijah punches him down. Elijah hits a knee strike and looks for a tag but Ethan takes Joe out. Elijah tags to Joe and he hits the Fallaway Slam on Kazarian and Ethan Page. He hits the Attitude Adjustment on Kazarian for two.

Ethan with a slam on Joe Hendry for two. Ethan takes Joe to the top rope and Kazarian and Ethan go to the top rope and hits a superplex and go for a cover but Elijah breaks it up. Elijah hits a swinging neckbreaker on Page. Kazarian hits a lungblower on Elijah.

Joe hits a cutter on Kazarian. Joe looks for a Standing Ovation but he can’t pick up Kazarian and Elijah tags himself in. Kazarian looks for the tag but Ethan wouldn’t tag in. Elijah hits the Highwayman’s Farewell on Kazarian and gets the win. That’s how the TNA Rebellion 2025 “go-home show” goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Result: Joe Hendry and Elijah def. Frankie Kazarian and Ethan Page by pinfall

