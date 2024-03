Wrestling Revolver Ready Or Not Results – March 16, 2024

Ace Austin defeated Rich Swann via The Fold (8:42)

Jake Something defeated Fulton via Into The Void (9:02)

Marina Shafir defeated Mike Bailey by submission via Mother’s Milk (12:32)

World Tag Team Titles Match

Samuray Del Sol & Lince Dorado defeated Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) (c) via Hurricanrana on Drake (13:15) (NEW CHAMPIONS!!!!)

Winner Takes All Anything Goes Match

Paul Walter Hauser (Emmy) defeated Matt Cardona (Slammy) via Powerbomb (19:51)

Remix Title Fatal 7 Way Match

Gringo Loco defeated Kevin Knight, Brent Oakley, Jake Crist, Damian Chambers, Myron Reed & Jake Parnell via 2nd Rope Base Bomb on Chambers (16:06) (NEW CHAMPION!!!!)

Revolver World Title Match

Alex Shelley (c) defeated JT Dunn via Pinfall (6:38) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)

8 Person Tag Team Elimination Games Match

RED (Rickey Shane Page, Steve Maclin, Killer Kelly & Alex Colon) defeated 2nd Gear Crew (1 Called Manders, Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) & Masha Slamovich via Spanish Fly on Manders (37:52)