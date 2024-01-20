Wrestling Veteran Issues Update On Kazuchika Okada’s Future

As PWMania.com previously reported, Kazuchika Okada plans to leave NJPW at the end of January 2024. Ultimo Dragon, a wrestling veteran who mentored Okada, wrote the following on Instagram.

“Okada came yesterday to meet me to let me know he is leaving New Japan. Ever since he came to Toryumon when he was 15 years old, he has always been very humble. Every time he has had an important event in his life, he always lets me know. Although he hasn’t decided yet, I’m sure he will continue to be a superstar wherever he goes. But not only that, I know he will never change and will continue to be the great man he is.”

AEW is thought to be the “frontrunner” to sign Okada, but WWE is not out of the picture.