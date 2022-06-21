WWE Airs Tim White Tribute Package To Kick Off Monday Night Raw (Video)

By
Matt Boone
-
Tim White
Tim White

As noted, longtime pro wrestling referee Tim White has passed away at age 68.

The news first broke over the weekend, with WWE commenting on the story and several other WWE Superstars and legends chiming in on social media to comment as well.

During this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network, WWE released a special tribute video package in honor of Tim White.

Featured below is the Tim White video package from Monday’s red brand television program, which pays tribute to the former WWE referee and road agent.

