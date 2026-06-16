WWE Being Affected By Visa Issues

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com is reporting that WWE is currently facing what were described as “significant visa issues.”

Although specific details regarding the situation remain unclear, the report raises questions about whether certain WWE talents could be affected in the weeks and months ahead.

At this point, there has been no indication regarding which performers may be impacted or how extensive the situation is.

AEW is currently dealing with a similar situation involving Komander and The Beast Mortos, both of whom are unable to compete in the United States due to visa issues.

Stardom was forced to alter plans for its WrestleMania weekend events after citing an “unusually long visa process.” As a result, Maki Itoh, Yuria Hime, and Fuwa-chan were unable to make the trip to the United States.

As noted, WWE has been exploring ways to bring more AAA talent under contract while also securing the necessary visas that would allow them to regularly work in the U.S.