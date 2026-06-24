WWE Hall Of Famer Says AEW Feels Like “Groundhog Day,” Criticizes Direction

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including his desire to see Will Ospreay and The Death Riders’ storyline acknowledge their past feud.

Ray said, “I would love to see Moxley and Will Ospreay in a situation where they’re having one of their conversations, where Moxley is trying to make Will see the light at the end of the tunnel, or help Will out, or whatever it is that Moxley and the Death Riders are trying to do for Will, and then I’d like to see the Death Riders leave, and I’d like to see Will look at Moxley and go ‘Wow, I never thought we’d be in this spot right now, you know, considering just, a year ago, you tried to break my neck,’ and walk away. I want Will Ospreay to acknowledge that he remembers these guys tried to do something bad to him, as opposed to ‘Oh, its okay. I’ll forget about it, I’m going to put it past me.’ There is no response, because it doesn’t make f*****g sense!”

On how AEW is Like Groundhog Day:

“It’s Groundhog Day with AEW. It’s been Groundhog Day with AEW for a long time. There’s…and **** not making sense is why they are behind on ticket sales for All In, considerably behind on ticket sales for All In, in a building that they did 80K in and 40K in respectively. Why do numbers go…why are the numbers going down? Maybe it’s disinterest because things just don’t make sense.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)