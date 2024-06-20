WWE Hall Of Famer Shares His Thoughts On Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles Clash At The Castle

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including the Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles Clash at the Castle finish.

Ray said, “Just the intent alone was enough for him to say I quit. I love that, the fear in AJ’s eyes, Cody standing there with the steps ready to just bludgeon his face. That is an out of nowhere finish and the people popped huge for it. Think about if that was you, handcuffed to the ropes the turnbuckle, whatever and somebody is about to cave your face in with a set of steel ring steps, you’re damn right you’re going to quit.”

On Rhodes hitting Styles with the steel steps:

“Didn’t love Cody hitting AJ with the steps, I don’t think Cody needed it, I love Cody putting the steps back down, I loved Cody standing on the steps, I love the people singing Cody’s song, I wish that they would have never played Cody’s song and just let the people sing it.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.