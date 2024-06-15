WWE Hall Of Famer Shares His Thoughts On The MJF And RUSH Segment On AEW Dynamite

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including the confrontation between MJF and RUSH on AEW Dynamite.

Ray said, “You know what they did most importantly? They sold me. I want to buy Forbidden Door just based on what I saw from Max and Rush tonight. I’m going to go out on a limb here, it better be a strong limb. I’m more excited for Max versus Rush than I have been for any other Max match in AEW. That includes the match against [CM] Punk the dog collar match, and that includes Max against [Bryan] Danielson.”

On the match being announced for next week’s show:

“If I’m wondering what they’re going to do next week that means I am going to be tuned in. Not because I have to be to talk about it on this show, but as a fan, I want to be because I was so impressed with what I got from Max and Rush tonight.”

